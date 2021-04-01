Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page DNA Design DK-23 Upgrade Kit For Earthrise Scorponok
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,407
DNA Design DK-23 Upgrade Kit For Earthrise Scorponok



Third party company*DNA Design*have announced, via their*Facebook account, their new DK-23 Upgrade Kit For Earthrise Scorponok. DNA Design is offering a very convenient set of extra parts to increase the height of Scorponok to the same height as Fortress Maximus. This kit consist of: Feet parts (x 2) Leg extender (x2) As we can see in the images, the extra parts don’t interfere with the transformation, so you don’t need to dismantle them. This kit is scheduled for release in August this year. This kit would be a great complement for your Earthrise Scorponok together with DNA Design previous*
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Thundercracker Maketoys MTRM-13 Lightning Perfect
Transformers
Maketoys Meteor MTRM-11 RE:Master Transformers 3rd Party Masterpiece Starscream
Transformers
Transformers Lot Official 2006 - 2012 Optimus Prime Bumble Bee Nerf Gun Truck
Transformers
Maketoys transformers Hyper Novae
Transformers
Cheetor R.E.D. RED Transformers Beast Wars Series - In Hand - Hasbro 6" Figure
Transformers
Lot Of 3 Robot Heroes Transformers Packs MISB
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Depthcharge Incomplete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:33 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.