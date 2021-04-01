Third party company*DNA Design*have announced, via their*Facebook account
, their new DK-23 Upgrade Kit For Earthrise Scorponok. DNA Design is offering a very convenient set of extra parts to increase the height of Scorponok to the same height as Fortress Maximus. This kit consist of: Feet parts (x 2) Leg extender (x2) As we can see in the images, the extra parts don't interfere with the transformation, so you don't need to dismantle them. This kit is scheduled for release in August this year. This kit would be a great complement for your Earthrise Scorponok together with DNA Design previous
