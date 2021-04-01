Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,407

DNA Design DK-23 Upgrade Kit For Earthrise Scorponok





Third party company*DNA Design*have announced, via their* Third party company*DNA Design*have announced, via their* Facebook account , their new DK-23 Upgrade Kit For Earthrise Scorponok. DNA Design is offering a very convenient set of extra parts to increase the height of Scorponok to the same height as Fortress Maximus. This kit consist of: Feet parts (x 2) Leg extender (x2) As we can see in the images, the extra parts don’t interfere with the transformation, so you don’t need to dismantle them. This kit is scheduled for release in August this year. This kit would be a great complement for your Earthrise Scorponok together with DNA Design previous*





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca