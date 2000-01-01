Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:26 PM
Goaliebot
PotP Voyagers and Deluxes on Rollback on WalMart.ca
PoTP deluxes rolled back to $14.97

PotP Voyagers rolled back to $24.97 (site only has Starscream listed).

This is on WalMart.ca - dont know about in store.

No other PotP size classes or other lines seem to be on Rollback
Today, 04:32 PM
WereDragon EX
Re: PotP Voyagers and Deluxes on Rollback on WalMart.ca
That's great news. It would be so much better if Wave 2 was actually on the site.
Today, 05:08 PM
xueyue2
Re: PotP Voyagers and Deluxes on Rollback on WalMart.ca
only wave1
Today, 05:20 PM
Collectingtoys
Re: PotP Voyagers and Deluxes on Rollback on WalMart.ca
The Snarl that is sold out on it is also listed as $14.97, again if they would restock Snarl, list Sludge and Moonracer than my world will be balanced again.
Today, 05:48 PM
RNSrobot
Re: PotP Voyagers and Deluxes on Rollback on WalMart.ca
Fuck, I need to check local. See if I can get a price adjustment for the toys I bought in the past month or two.
