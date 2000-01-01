Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:26 PM
#
1
Goaliebot
All Makes and Models
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Ontario
Posts: 2,726
PotP Voyagers and Deluxes on Rollback on WalMart.ca
PoTP deluxes rolled back to $14.97
PotP Voyagers rolled back to $24.97 (site only has Starscream listed).
This is on WalMart.ca - dont know about in store.
No other PotP size classes or other lines seem to be on Rollback
Goaliebot
Today, 04:32 PM
#
2
WereDragon EX
Beasty
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 395
Re: PotP Voyagers and Deluxes on Rollback on WalMart.ca
That's great news. It would be so much better if Wave 2 was actually on the site.
WereDragon EX
Today, 05:08 PM
#
3
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,451
Re: PotP Voyagers and Deluxes on Rollback on WalMart.ca
only wave1
__________________
sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2
Today, 05:20 PM
#
4
Collectingtoys
Generation 2
Join Date: Sep 2016
Location: Toronto
Posts: 114
Re: PotP Voyagers and Deluxes on Rollback on WalMart.ca
The Snarl that is sold out on it is also listed as $14.97, again if they would restock Snarl, list Sludge and Moonracer than my world will be balanced again.
__________________
My Sales Thread
My Feedback
Collectingtoys
Today, 05:48 PM
#
5
RNSrobot
Animated
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 1,908
Re: PotP Voyagers and Deluxes on Rollback on WalMart.ca
Fuck, I need to check local. See if I can get a price adjustment for the toys I bought in the past month or two.
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050
BEARDED DAD INDIE ROCK
Spotify
|
Bandcamp
|
YouTube
|
Soundcloud
RNSrobot
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.