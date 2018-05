GotBot Alternator Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 935

Studio Series Blackout Review - Robot to helicopter

https://youtu.be/QK0KRiyNDdE Blackout might have a couple of articulation limits, but he is still rather hefty and amazing. A few added silver and gold paint apps help the cause. I also show how to position Skorponok to hold the rotors in place and the conversion from robot to helicopter - the way he comes out of package!