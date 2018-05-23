|
Requiem of the Wreckers iTunes Preview
Apple’s iTunes has also added another preview, this one for next week’s*Requiem of the Wreckers
. Requiem is the conclusion of the Wreckers trilogy – and it kicks off with Springer and Verity mourning the death of their friend and fellow Wrecker, Kup. It sounds like at least one part of the story is also going to be a flashback to how Springer and Impactor first met – and from there, who knows what twists or turns the story might take? Check out the preview attached to this post and look forward to the culmination of Nick Roche’s Transformers story » Continue Reading.
