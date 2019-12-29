Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,997

Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Wave 1 Deluxe Class (Build-a-Figure Macc



Our very own newsie Jacer reports the arrival of Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Wave 1 Deluxe Class Shockwave, Megatron, Bumblebee and Optimus Prime – in all their $19.99 Build a Figure Maccadam glory – to a Madison, WI Target location with DPCI’s 087-16-8780 on the scanner and 087-16-8602 on the receipt. Remember to share your sightings news on the 2005 boards and happy hunting!



The post







More... Our very own newsie Jacer reports the arrival of Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Wave 1 Deluxe Class Shockwave, Megatron, Bumblebee and Optimus Prime – in all their $19.99 Build a Figure Maccadam glory – to a Madison, WI Target location with DPCI’s 087-16-8780 on the scanner and 087-16-8602 on the receipt. Remember to share your sightings news on the 2005 boards and happy hunting!The post Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Wave 1 Deluxe Class (Build-a-Figure Maccadam) Out at U.S. Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.