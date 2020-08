First It Giveth Generation 1 Join Date: Apr 2013 Location: Nova Scotia Posts: 26

Looking for Legends Minerva headmaster Itís pretty much what it says on the tin. Iím looking for the Minerva Headmaster from the Takara Legends God Ginrai set from a couple years ago. The plan is to also get a Titans Return Getaway and the Toyhax stickers to complete her. PM me if youíre interested in selling the Headmaster.