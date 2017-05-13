Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: The Last Knight Toyline Launch Event In Chile ? Autobot Insignia Projec
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,608
Transformers: The Last Knight Toyline Launch Event In Chile ? Autobot Insignia Projec


As we reported previously, Ripley Stores is holding a very impressive promotional campaign for The Last Knight and their*Ripley Transformers Night, where they will present the toys and more. As part of the promotion, the Autobot insignia was projected over several buildings in Santiago, Chile; and one of them was “El Palacio De La Moneda”, the official Chilean Goverment building. If you live in Chile, be ready for this May 18 when the main event will start at Costanera Center Mall. Thanks to the members of Transformers Chile Facebook Group*for sharing the pictures. You can check the pictures &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Toyline Launch Event In Chile – Autobot Insignia Projection appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-05 MP5 MP-5 MP05 ? Megatron ? MIB Original Japanese
Transformers
Takara Decepticon Hunter Shockwave
Transformers
Transformers MakeToys Green Giant Type-61 (Devestator)
Transformers
Ultra Magnus Masterpiece Transformer
Transformers
transformers masterpiece Bumblebee Mp-21, Custom Flaming Bee, Autobots
Transformers
Vtg Toy G1 Transformers Autobot Battle Station Metroplex Hasbro 1986 Compl W Box
Transformers
Transformers Heros of Cybertron Complete set of 32
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:56 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.