As we reported previously
, Ripley Stores is holding a very impressive promotional campaign for The Last Knight and their*Ripley Transformers Night, where they will present the toys and more. As part of the promotion, the Autobot insignia was projected over several buildings in Santiago, Chile; and one of them was “El Palacio De La Moneda”, the official Chilean Goverment building. If you live in Chile, be ready for this May 18 when the main event will start at Costanera Center Mall. Thanks to the members of Transformers Chile Facebook Group
*for sharing the pictures. You can check the pictures » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: The Last Knight Toyline Launch Event In Chile – Autobot Insignia Projection
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...