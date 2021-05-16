Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  May Week 2


Its time for our usual sightings round up courtesy of our 2005 Board members all over the world. The first week of May was silent with sightings and the second one is a bit slow. New Buzzworthy and Cyberverse figures hit Australian shelves, more Kingdom toys are available in Italy and the new Buzzworthy Bumblebee 2-pack has been spotted in Mexico. Buzzworthy Bumblebee Mega 1-Step Bumblebee And Cyberverse Battle Call Wave 2 In Australia *2005 Board member*Thalyn*found Buzzworthty Bumblebee Mega 1-Step (re-release of the*Age Of Ectinction Mega 1-Step Bumblebee*from 2014) and the new Cyberverse Batlle Call Megatron at*KMart &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  May Week 2 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



