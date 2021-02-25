Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Masterpiece Movie MPM-12 Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime Compatible With MP-44 Optimus


Takara Tomy website have updated a page with the new MPM-12 stock images we had reported previously but adding a new one. This image confirms that the new*Masterpiece Movie MPM-12 Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime will be compatible with MP-44 Optimus Prime Ver 3.0 trailer. A nice and unexpected surprise for collectors. MPM-12 Optimus Prime is scheduled for release in October 2021 for the Japanese market and it will be sold as a*Target exclusive in the US*in August 2021. Click on the bar to see the new image after the break and the join to the ongoing discussion &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Masterpiece Movie MPM-12 Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime Compatible With MP-44 Optimus Prime Trailer appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Re: Masterpiece Movie MPM-12 Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime Compatible With MP-44 Opti
Well that's good. At least that $400 can be put to more use.
