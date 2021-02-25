|
Masterpiece Movie MPM-12 Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime Compatible With MP-44 Optimus
Takara Tomy website
have updated a page with the new MPM-12 stock images we had reported previously
but adding a new one. This image confirms that the new*Masterpiece Movie MPM-12 Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime will be compatible with MP-44 Optimus Prime Ver 3.0 trailer. A nice and unexpected surprise for collectors. MPM-12 Optimus Prime is scheduled for release in October 2021 for the Japanese market and it will be sold as a*Target exclusive in the US
MPM-12 Optimus Prime is scheduled for release in October 2021 for the Japanese market and it will be sold as a Target exclusive in the US in August 2021.
