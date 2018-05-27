Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Platinum Edition Planet Junk Clash & One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall Pac
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,339
Transformers Platinum Edition Planet Junk Clash & One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall Pac


Artist*Ken Christiansen*keeps sharing more of his packaging artwork he has done for Hasbro. Now he has revealed art from the Platinum Edition Planet Junk Clash*and the One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall*Set. The images were shared via*Ken Christiansen*Facebook account. We have the pencils of the Platinum Edition Planet Junk Clash*set (which included repaints of*Classic*Rodimus,*Reveal the Shield Wreck-Gar and*United Scrapheap). We also see the amazing retro style of the*One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall*Set (includes redecos of Classics Optimus Prime and Megatron). You can click on the bar to see the mirrored new images on this news &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Platinum Edition Planet Junk Clash & One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall Packaging Art By Ken Christiansen appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Devastator New Sealed
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime original art for Rocawear shirt by Keron Grant
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Bruticus
Transformers
transformers lot
Transformers
Superion Maximus 100% Complete Energon Transformers
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers ROTF Bruticus Maximus w/CrossFire (XFire) Add-on Complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:19 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.