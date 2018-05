Transformers Platinum Edition Planet Junk Clash & One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall Pac

Artist*Ken Christiansen*keeps sharing more of his packaging artwork he has done for Hasbro. Now he has revealed art from the Platinum Edition Planet Junk Clash*and the One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall*Set. The images were shared via* Ken Christiansen *Facebook account. We have the pencils of the Platinum Edition Planet Junk Clash*set (which included repaints of*Classic*Rodimus,*Reveal the Shield Wreck-Gar and*United Scrapheap). We also see the amazing retro style of the*One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall*Set (includes redecos of Classics Optimus Prime and Megatron). You can click on the bar to see the mirrored new images on this news » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Platinum Edition Planet Junk Clash & One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall Packaging Art By Ken Christiansen appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM