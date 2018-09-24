Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,114

Transformers: Bumblebee Trailer #3 Makes Its Debut



Surprise! If you thought that you’ll only get one Transformers: Bumblebee trailer today, Paramount/Hasbro had other plans. Making its way to the internet from Russia is*Transformers: Bumblebee Trailer #3 with so much more action set in Cybertron and our best look yet at Decepticon Blitzwing. The English version of the trailer will arrive soon, but until then… enjoy!



