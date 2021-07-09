Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:50 AM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Studio Series Wave 14 Deluxe SS-78 Revenge Of The Fallen Sideswipe Found


To our surprise, Reddit user*justagamer135*has shared photographic proof of his sighting of the new*Transformers Studio Series Wave 14 Deluxe SS-78 Revenge Of The Fallen Sideswipe*at US retail. According to the information shared, SS-78 ROTF Sideswipe was found (and bought) at a Meijer store. This is another case of a figure not officially revealed yet that shows up at stores (and we even had seen in-hand images before). His wave partner should be SS-86 11 Perceptor, but he hasn’t been spotted yet. Time to check your local Meijer stores to try to grab this figure for your collection. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Studio Series Wave 14 Deluxe SS-78 Revenge Of The Fallen Sideswipe Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



