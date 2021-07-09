|
Transformers Studio Series Wave 14 Deluxe SS-78 Revenge Of The Fallen Sideswipe Found
To our surprise, Reddit user*justagamer135*has shared photographic proof of his sighting of the new*Transformers Studio Series Wave 14 Deluxe SS-78 Revenge Of The Fallen Sideswipe*at US retail. According to the information shared, SS-78 ROTF Sideswipe was found (and bought) at a Meijer store. This is another case of a figure not officially revealed yet that shows up at stores (and we even had seen in-hand images before
). His wave partner should be SS-86 11 Perceptor, but he hasn’t been spotted yet. Time to check your local Meijer stores to try to grab this figure for your collection. Happy hunting!
