New Australian Sightings: Bumblebee Movie Energon Igniters Wave 2 Power Plus & Titan



Courtesy of our very own 2005 Boards member*griffin-of-oz*for giving us the heads up of some new*Australian Sightings: Bumblebee Movie Energon Igniters Wave 2 Power Plus & Titan Changers And More interesting items for fellow Australian collectors. Energon Igniter Wave 2 Power Plus Shatter and Wave 2 Titan Changers (re-release of The Last Knight Titan Changers Bumblebee and Megatron) were found at BigW. griffin-of-oz also lets us know some more items available at Australian market (retail or online): *Rescue Bots Rescan Qaves 18 & 19. New figures of Race Car Heatwave and ATV Bumblebee found at Kmart. Power Of The Primes



