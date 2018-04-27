Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Power Of The Primes Nemesis Prime Listed At Amazon UK
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,170
Power Of The Primes Nemesis Prime Listed At Amazon UK


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Knightsword for sharing in our forums that*Power Of The Primes Leader Class Nemesis Prime Listed is now listed at Amazon UK. The figure is listed here*for £40.34 ($55.58) but it is*still out of stock. The product description reveals some interesting facts of this character. The inner robot, which is a repaint/remold of Orion Pax, is now named as*Nemesis Pax. The*red sword accessory included is listed as the Dark Saber sword. You can check out the mirrored stock images after the break, and then sound off your impressions at the 2005 Boards!

The post Power Of The Primes Nemesis Prime Listed At Amazon UK appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MMC Ocular Max Remix Buzzard & Volture Cassettes
Transformers
BRUTICUS Transformers Combiner Wars Set of 5.
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Voyager Class Lot of 7! Unopened. Optimus Prime, Hot Spot + More!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:29 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.