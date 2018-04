Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,170

Power Of The Primes Nemesis Prime Listed At Amazon UK



More... Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Knightsword for sharing in our forums that*Power Of The Primes Leader Class Nemesis Prime Listed is now listed at Amazon UK. The figure is listed here *for 40.34 ($55.58) but it is*still out of stock. The product description reveals some interesting facts of this character. The inner robot, which is a repaint/remold of Orion Pax, is now named as*Nemesis Pax. The*red sword accessory included is listed as the Dark Saber sword. You can check out the mirrored stock images after the break, and then sound off your impressions at the 2005 Boards!The post Power Of The Primes Nemesis Prime Listed At Amazon UK appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





