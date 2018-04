IDW Transformers Vs Visionaries #5 ITunes Preview

Via ITunes *we have the*IDW Transformers Vs Visionaries #5*Preview to share with you. This is a 3-page preview of the last number of this*five-issue crossover comic miniseries. The battle that will decide Cybertron and New Prismos future is coming in hot. Transformers vs. The Visionaries #5 Magdalene Visaggio & Fico Ossio The final fate of Cybertron! Leoric and the drill team, on a mission to stop the destruction of the planet, reach the core—only to be met by Virulina and her Darkling Lords! Now, the two sides are locked in a final battle to determine whether Cybertron sees tomorrow. Everything » Continue Reading. The post IDW Transformers Vs Visionaries #5 ITunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM