The official app for Transformers: The Last Knight has just been released on Apple’s App Store. It first opens with a remixed version of “Autobots Reunite” from the Age of Extinction score by Steve Jablonsky, before opening into the main menu, where users can choose from multiple mini games, polls and trivia challenges. The games will be updated every week and will offer extra incentives for completing them by allowing wallpapers to be unlocked. The app also features an extensive history of the Transformers, Quintessons, Cybertron and the Civil War dating back to 13.7 billion B.C.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



