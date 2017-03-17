Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: The Last Knight App Available for Download
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,202
Transformers: The Last Knight App Available for Download


The official app for Transformers: The Last Knight has just been released on Apple’s App Store. It first opens with a remixed version of “Autobots Reunite” from the Age of Extinction score by Steve Jablonsky, before opening into the main menu, where users can choose from multiple mini games, polls and trivia challenges. The games will be updated every week and will offer extra incentives for completing them by allowing wallpapers to be unlocked. The app also features an extensive history of the Transformers, Quintessons, Cybertron and the Civil War dating back to 13.7 billion B.C.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight App Available for Download appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Lot of 4 Transformers G1 Combiner Wars CW Combaticons Bruticus Deluxe Limbs MOSC
Transformers
transformers lot
Transformers
Transformers 2007 Movie Leader Class Brawl Decepticon MIB 100% COMPLETE with BOX
Transformers
Transformers G1 Takara Collection #15 Stepper, loose and 100% complete.
Transformers
Transformers g1 Megatron 100% Complete
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS LOT NEW USED G1 DISPLAYED ONLY*CHROMIA+MORE*NO RESERVE***L@@K***
Transformers
Transformers Takara Alternity GT-R GT-02 Saber
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:37 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.