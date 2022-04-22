Via PrimevsPrime on YouTube we have new in-hand images of the new Transformers Legacy Scopornok (Toy Deco) & Parasite. Scopornok is a redeco with a new mutant head (used with Sandstorm previously) of the Kingdom Scorponok mold now in toy colors.*Then we have a new purple and black redeco of the Kingdom Waspinator mold. This is based on the*Botcon 2015 Parasite
These figures have been rumored to be part of an upcoming Buzzworthy Bumblebee 4-pack. Check all the images after the break, as well as PrimevsPrime video review, and then let us know your
