Universe 2008 Vector Prime Review

A look back at the still impressive Transformers Universe voyager class Vector Prime, with Safeguard, from 2008! He doesn't have his electronics, but he has a wonderful black, brown and silver color scheme and, while not perfect, really does still have a great presence a decade later! Check him out and the family photo along with Alpha Trion, Prima, Optimus, Micronus and the Fallen...in all their various forms!