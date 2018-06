Power of the Primes Wave 2 to get further release over the summer

Hasbro have commented on the undersupply of Power of the Primes Wave 2 at retail and online. Posting on the official Transformers Facebook page , Hasbro says that: Hi Transformers fans! We've heard that Wave 2 of Power of the Primes sold out relatively quickly, but they aren't extinct yet. Consumers can expect to see these out again in stores and online in the U.S. this Summer. This is assuring news for those who have been trying to find wave 2 of Power of the Primes but have only found frustration. It is particularly important as wave 2 features several