Power of the Primes Deluxe Wave 2 Released in the UK



We’ve got word that Power of the Primes Deluxe Wave 2 is now showing up at UK retail. The assortment has a whopping five new figures, including the remaining Dinobots, Snarl and Sludge, female Autobot Moonracer, Terrorcon Rippersnapper, and Decepticon Powermaster Blackwing. The five figure assortment was spotted in Toymaster affiliate Kids Stuff Toys in Hastings, as well as in Forbidden Planet London. We’ve had confirmation that each of these sightings are European stock, rather than imports. Happy hunting, UK fans!



