*we have some images of the color prototype of*Toyworld Bumblebee Movie Shatter. It’s been a long time since we had news about this project of a Bumblebee movie triple-changer Shatter. As we can see from the new images, there have been some changes compared to the first prototype images we saw while back in 2019
. While it’s an interesting update, we still have no concrete information about price or release date of this item. See the new images after the jump and then share your impression on the 2005 Boards.
