Super_Megatron
Unicron International Orders Factored In


A pleasant surprise to behold on Hasbro's Unicron page this morning as the backer count has jumped to (as of this post) 6,797 out of 8,000 over night! This of course leaves us in need of only about 1200 more backers between now and October 6th. Additionally, Hasbro posted to their Instagram just a few moments ago about Unicron's hand articulation count going up from 6 points to 15! A difference of small joints, but an update that will nonetheless add that much more personality to the Chaos Bringer if he makes it.

The post Unicron International Orders Factored In appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
joshimus
Re: Unicron International Orders Factored In
I'm sure they will do another version of a "bump" in a couple of days. I hope they do a bit more retooling as well. (l.e.d. eyes would be better than face coming off)
SleeplessKnight
Re: Unicron International Orders Factored In
Sweet! I'm sure there will be more sudden bumps to the number of backers as the days trickle by.
They need to take a photo of him playing basketball with the planet mode of Cybertron Primus.
