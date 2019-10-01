|
Unicron International Orders Factored In
A pleasant surprise to behold on Hasbro’s Unicron page
this morning as the backer count has jumped to (as of this post) 6,797 out of 8,000 over night! This of course leaves us in need of only about 1200 more backers between now and October 6th. Additionally, Hasbro posted to their Instagram
just a few moments ago about Unicron’s hand articulation count going up from 6 points to 15! A difference of small joints, but an update that will nonetheless add that much more personality to the Chaos Bringer if he makes it. If you’re on the fence » Continue Reading.
