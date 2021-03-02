|
TMT-04 Age Of Extinction/The Last Knight Optimus Prime Gray Prototype
New third party company*TMT*have revealed, via their*Weibo account
, images of the gray prototype of their upcoming*TMT-04 Age Of Extinction/The Last Knight Optimus Prime. This new project is based on the Knight Optimus Prime design from the live-action movies and it seems they are aiming for the best possible movie-accuracy. According to the information shared in Weibo this figure would be*29.5 cm tall, made of more than 280 parts and 40 magnets, die-cast, with light effects and integrated weapons in vehicle mode. As we can see from the images, this figure will include several extra guns and Optimus’ sword. We » Continue Reading.
The post TMT-04 Age Of Extinction/The Last Knight Optimus Prime Gray Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca