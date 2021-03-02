Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TMT-04 Age Of Extinction/The Last Knight Optimus Prime Gray Prototype
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,207
TMT-04 Age Of Extinction/The Last Knight Optimus Prime Gray Prototype


New third party company*TMT*have revealed, via their*Weibo account, images of the gray prototype of their upcoming*TMT-04 Age Of Extinction/The Last Knight Optimus Prime. This new project is based on the Knight Optimus Prime design from the live-action movies and it seems they are aiming for the best possible movie-accuracy. According to the information shared in Weibo this figure would be*29.5 cm tall, made of more than 280 parts and 40 magnets, die-cast, with light effects and integrated weapons in vehicle mode. As we can see from the images, this figure will include several extra guns and Optimus’ sword. We &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TMT-04 Age Of Extinction/The Last Knight Optimus Prime Gray Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers War For Cybertron Siege Ironhide
Transformers
Transformers Generations Titans Return Leader Class Sixshot and Revolver
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Insecticon SKRAPNEL - SHRAPNEL
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Autobot Tailgate Onyx Bio Card
Transformers
2008 HASBRO MARVEL TRANSFORMERS CROSSOVERS VENOM HOT ROD CAR - LOOSE
Transformers
Rare Collectible Hasbro Transformers Optimus Prime Autobot 2006 Working
Transformers
Transformers Age of extinction - Costco Exclusive Leader Class Bumblebee
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:52 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.