TMT-04 Age Of Extinction/The Last Knight Optimus Prime Gray Prototype

New third party company*TMT*have revealed, via their* Weibo account , images of the gray prototype of their upcoming*TMT-04 Age Of Extinction/The Last Knight Optimus Prime. This new project is based on the Knight Optimus Prime design from the live-action movies and it seems they are aiming for the best possible movie-accuracy. According to the information shared in Weibo this figure would be*29.5 cm tall, made of more than 280 parts and 40 magnets, die-cast, with light effects and integrated weapons in vehicle mode. As we can see from the images, this figure will include several extra guns and Optimus' sword.