Re: Transformers The Last Knight ? Share Your Thoughts (and Read Others) Here!

Only queation i have is related to bumblebees supposed dismantliing and ability to rebuild himself.. when and how does that become a thing??.what about jazz from movie one? Why couldnt he do that? Or any other autobots that got shredded limb from limb (arcee twins anyone?)

I understand optimus being able to resurrect due to matrix power but bumblebee?? Really?

Hope megatron doesnt get his hands on that paticular power...