|
Transformers The Last Knight ? Share Your Thoughts (and Read Others) Here!
Transformers The Last Knight is officially showing in US theaters starting tonight, Monday 6/19 via private screenings.* Tomorrow sees the release of Optimus Prime Time special events, and it drops everywhere on Wednesday June 21st.* Coupled with the red carpet premieres in China and the UK last week, reviews and mega spoilers are starting to filter their way out into the wild. We’d like to direct everyone who wants to participate in discussion about the movie before it’s Wednesday opening to our ongoing TFW The Last Knight User Reviews Thread
on the 2005 Boards.* As folks » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers The Last Knight – Share Your Thoughts (and Read Others) Here!
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.