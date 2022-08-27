Third party company Newage Toys have updated their Weibo
and Facebook
accounts with images of the color prototype of their*H46 Backdraft (Legends Scale G1 Inferno). This is an impressive cartoon-accurate rendition of Inferno with a robot mode of only 9.8 cm tall. The ladder can collapse in the back of robot* mode and it features an impressive range of articulation. It comes with 2 pairs of interchangeable hands, arm gun, rifle and a water effect. See all the new images after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
