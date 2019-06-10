|
Bombusbee BB-01 Split (ROTF Mixmaster) And BB-02 Giant Axe (ROTF Scavenger) Prototype
New 3P company Bombusbee*has shared, via their Weibo account
, images of the gray prototypes of their BB-01 Split (ROTF Mixmaster) And BB-02 Giant Axe (ROTF Scavenger) which are the first releases of their Troublemaker Combiner (Revenge Of The Fallen Devastator). Bombusbee is hitting the market with an alternative to the highly expected Studio Series Devastator. The first 2 molds show highly detailed robots and very movie-accurate alt modes and complex combiner parts. Get the other 5 releases (of a total of 7 robots) to form Troublemaker, a very detailed representation of Revenge Of The Fallen Devastator (balls included). According » Continue Reading.
