Today, 04:52 PM
Super_Megatron
Hot Pre-Order Alert: Transformers Optimus Prime Tenseg Base Set



Attention! Pre-orders for the recently revealed*Transformers Optimus Prime Tenseg Base Set*have started to show up via our sponsors. This release uses the*Kingdom Ultra Magnus cab mold now in G1 Optimus Prime colors and includes a silver tensegrity base (2 piece anti-gravity base). Additionally, you can also buy Autobot-inspired metallic red and Decepticon-inspired metallic purple bases separately. Grab yours before theyre gone at one of our sponsors linked below! Sponsor Links:*Big Bad Toy Store,*TFSource,*Robot Kingdom,*Hobby Link Japan,*The Chosen Prime,*
