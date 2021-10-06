|
Hot Pre-Order Alert: Transformers Optimus Prime Tenseg Base Set
Attention! Pre-orders for the recently revealed*Transformers Optimus Prime Tenseg Base Set
*have started to show up via our sponsors. This release uses the*Kingdom Ultra Magnus cab mold now in G1 Optimus Prime colors and includes a silver tensegrity base (2 piece anti-gravity base). Additionally, you can also buy Autobot-inspired metallic red and Decepticon-inspired metallic purple bases separately. Grab yours before theyre gone at one of our sponsors linked below! Sponsor Links:*Big Bad Toy Store
,*TFSource
,*Robot Kingdom
,*Hobby Link Japan
,*The Chosen Prime
,*
