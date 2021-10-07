|
New York Comic-Con 2021: Diamond Selects Toys Transformers Minimates Wave 2 On Displa
TFW2005 is at New York Comic-Con 2021, and our team has got some images of the new*Diamond Selects Toys Transformers Minimates Wave 2. Minimates are block-styled miniature action figures which were originally produced in 2002 and they worked with several popular franchises. We finally have a look at the second wave of G1 Transformers Minimates which consists of: Megatron, Soundwave, Grimlock and Blaster. each figure will include their respective weapons, plus Grimlock’s sword, Megatron’s energy mace and we can also spot a mini Blaster cassette player which should be included with the 4-pack of figures. The Transformers Minimates Wave 1 » Continue Reading.
