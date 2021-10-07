Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:41 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,259
New York Comic-Con 2021: Diamond Selects Toys Transformers Minimates Wave 2 On Display


TFW2005 is at New York Comic-Con 2021, and our team has got some images of the new*Diamond Selects Toys Transformers Minimates Wave 2. Minimates are block-styled miniature action figures which were originally produced in 2002 and they worked with several popular franchises. We finally have a look at the second wave of G1 Transformers Minimates which consists of: Megatron, Soundwave, Grimlock and Blaster. each figure will include their respective weapons, plus Grimlock’s sword, Megatron’s energy mace and we can also spot a mini Blaster cassette player which should be included with the 4-pack of figures. The Transformers Minimates Wave 1 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New York Comic-Con 2021: Diamond Selects Toys Transformers Minimates Wave 2 On Display appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



