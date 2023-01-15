Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? January 2023 Week 2


Second week of 2023 seems to be slow in new Transformers sightings this time. We have new Authentics toys in Philippines and EarthSpark toys in Puerto Rico. Authentics “Bravo” Wave 6*in Philippines*?*2005 Boards member Kotori Sonoda*found Authentics 5-inch Optimus Prime (packaging refresh), Bumblebee (packaging refresh), and the new Optimus Primal at* SM Grand Central department store. EarthSpark Wave 1 Tacticons, Warrior, Deluxe &#038; Spin Changers In Puerto Rico*?*2005 Boards member*Electro Rush*spotted EarthSpark Tacticons Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, Warrior Elita-1, Deluxe Megatron and Bumblebee, and Spin Changer Optimus Prime &#038; Robby Malto at Walmart stores. Happy hunting, one and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? January 2023 Week 2 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



