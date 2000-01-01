Gate0fBabylon Mini-Con Join Date: Apr 2018 Location: markham Posts: 5

Some stuff for sale or trade Have some transformers, model kits, and figures for sale. Please contact me if interested. I can provide pics on request.



I live in the Markham area so I can meet up if you are nearby, if not shipping costs will be added(i use Canada post). PayPal or EMT are my preferred payment methods.



I am up for trades, I'm looking for titans specifically metroplex right now but if you have anything you want to trade just send me a pic.



TRANSFORMERS



Official:

Cybertron Deluxe Excellion complete with box



Cybertron Deluxe Snarl complete



Cybertron leader Optimus prime complete



Cybertron Mcdonalds Optimus prime



Cybertron Ultra Scourge incomplete (hand panel covers missing and cyber key)



Cybertron scout ransack incomplete (missing planet key)



Energon Supreme class Unicron incomplete (missing mini-con and wings but the electronics still work)



Energon Barricade complete



Energon hot shot incomplete (missing gun handle cover thing? IDK what it is)



Armada Smokescreen incomplete (missing missile might be able to find it)



Armada Blurr incomplete (missing mini-con)



Armada Powerlinx Hot Shot incomplete (missing gun and missile)



Siege voyager Soundblaster complete



Siege voyager Optimus prime complete



Classics voyager Jetfire incomplete (missing helmet)



Classics deluxe acid storm incomplete (missing everything but the figure is in good condition)



G1 reissue Hot rod complete with stickers put on



G1 1985 Blitzwing incomplete (missing sword gun and tank barrel)



G2 1992 Megatron incomplete (missing everything)

Beast Wars optimal Optimus incomplete (missing all accessories)



TLK voyager Nitro Zeus complete



TLK deluxe hot rod complete



CW voyager Optimus prime incomplete (missing combine mode front skirt)



TR voyager alpha trion complete



MP 07 Starscream Toys R Us Exclusive complete



MP 40 Hot Rod incomplete (missing fishing rod and saw but I think I can find it)



MP 23 Exhaust incomplete (missing pistol and satellite thing but I think I can find it)



rotf deluxe bumblebee incomplete (missing missile)



rotf scout breakdown complete



Autobot Daredevil Squad (only bumblebee)



Studio series SS-40 bumblebee complete



3rd Parties:

Fansproject m3 intimidation (menasor) complete with instructions



Fansproject munitioner and explorer (complete with box and also spare custom hands) + ROTF bruticus (complete with instructions) + shadow Fischer Heavy arms upgrade kit complete with box and instructions





Model Kits



Moderoid Ikaruga opened but unbuilt



HG EVA-04 super old and unopened



HG Gundam anima rize unopened



HG destiny 2019 unopened



HG Gundam aegis knight unopened





Anime Figures



Figma ALO Asuna complete and in good condition



Figma SAO Kirito complete and in good condition



SAO Ordinal Scale Sinon figure complete with box



SAO: Alicization Yuuki: Ex-Chronicle Ver. Limited Premium Figure complete with box



EXQ Figure SAO: Memory Defrag Summer Sinon complete with box



Servant Figure FGO -Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot- Mash Kyrielight complete with box



SAO war of underworld Ichiban kuji goddess Stacia Asuna complete with box



FGO Ichiban kuji Miyamoto Musashi complete with box



Other



Assassins creed syndicate assassin's gauntlet with hidden blade opened only once.