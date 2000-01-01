Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:45 AM
Gate0fBabylon
Mini-Con
Join Date: Apr 2018
Location: markham
Posts: 5
Some stuff for sale or trade
Have some transformers, model kits, and figures for sale. Please contact me if interested. I can provide pics on request.

I live in the Markham area so I can meet up if you are nearby, if not shipping costs will be added(i use Canada post). PayPal or EMT are my preferred payment methods.

I am up for trades, I'm looking for titans specifically metroplex right now but if you have anything you want to trade just send me a pic.

TRANSFORMERS

Official:
Cybertron Deluxe Excellion complete with box

Cybertron Deluxe Snarl complete

Cybertron leader Optimus prime complete

Cybertron Mcdonalds Optimus prime

Cybertron Ultra Scourge incomplete (hand panel covers missing and cyber key)

Cybertron scout ransack incomplete (missing planet key)

Energon Supreme class Unicron incomplete (missing mini-con and wings but the electronics still work)

Energon Barricade complete

Energon hot shot incomplete (missing gun handle cover thing? IDK what it is)

Armada Smokescreen incomplete (missing missile might be able to find it)

Armada Blurr incomplete (missing mini-con)

Armada Powerlinx Hot Shot incomplete (missing gun and missile)

Siege voyager Soundblaster complete

Siege voyager Optimus prime complete

Classics voyager Jetfire incomplete (missing helmet)

Classics deluxe acid storm incomplete (missing everything but the figure is in good condition)

G1 reissue Hot rod complete with stickers put on

G1 1985 Blitzwing incomplete (missing sword gun and tank barrel)

G2 1992 Megatron incomplete (missing everything)
Beast Wars optimal Optimus incomplete (missing all accessories)

TLK voyager Nitro Zeus complete

TLK deluxe hot rod complete

CW voyager Optimus prime incomplete (missing combine mode front skirt)

TR voyager alpha trion complete

MP 07 Starscream Toys R Us Exclusive complete

MP 40 Hot Rod incomplete (missing fishing rod and saw but I think I can find it)

MP 23 Exhaust incomplete (missing pistol and satellite thing but I think I can find it)

rotf deluxe bumblebee incomplete (missing missile)

rotf scout breakdown complete

Autobot Daredevil Squad (only bumblebee)

Studio series SS-40 bumblebee complete

3rd Parties:
Fansproject m3 intimidation (menasor) complete with instructions

Fansproject munitioner and explorer (complete with box and also spare custom hands) + ROTF bruticus (complete with instructions) + shadow Fischer Heavy arms upgrade kit complete with box and instructions


Model Kits

Moderoid Ikaruga opened but unbuilt

HG EVA-04 super old and unopened

HG Gundam anima rize unopened

HG destiny 2019 unopened

HG Gundam aegis knight unopened


Anime Figures

Figma ALO Asuna complete and in good condition

Figma SAO Kirito complete and in good condition

SAO Ordinal Scale Sinon figure complete with box

SAO: Alicization Yuuki: Ex-Chronicle Ver. Limited Premium Figure complete with box

EXQ Figure SAO: Memory Defrag Summer Sinon complete with box

Servant Figure FGO -Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot- Mash Kyrielight complete with box

SAO war of underworld Ichiban kuji goddess Stacia Asuna complete with box

FGO Ichiban kuji Miyamoto Musashi complete with box

Other

Assassins creed syndicate assassin's gauntlet with hidden blade opened only once.
