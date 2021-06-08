Hasbro’s official Transformers Wall Calendar for 2022 is set to be published
on October 5th, 2021. Product description: From roll-out to time to power down, generations of fans stay organized with the new Transformers 2022 wall calendar, featuring awesome 1980s-inspired images of classic Autobot and Decepticon characters, plus a bonus poster. Transformers are living, human-like robots with the unique ability to turn into vehicles or beasts. The Transformer universe is a world of constant change, where things are not what they seem, where robots hide in plain sight and everything is always … More than Meets the Eye. Fans » Continue Reading.
