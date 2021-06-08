Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers 2022 Wall Calendar Listed On Amazon
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,618
Transformers 2022 Wall Calendar Listed On Amazon


Hasbro’s official Transformers Wall Calendar for 2022 is set to be published on October 5th, 2021. Product description: From roll-out to time to power down, generations of fans stay organized with the new Transformers 2022 wall calendar, featuring awesome 1980s-inspired images of classic Autobot and Decepticon characters, plus a bonus poster. Transformers are living, human-like robots with the unique ability to turn into vehicles or beasts. The Transformer universe is a world of constant change, where things are not what they seem, where robots hide in plain sight and everything is always … More than Meets the Eye. Fans &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers 2022 Wall Calendar Listed On Amazon appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Maketoys Meteor MTRM-11 RE:Master Transformers 3rd Party Masterpiece Starscream
Transformers
Optimus Prime Battle Base Trailer Transformers Cyberverse Energon Axe Attack New
Transformers
Transformers Robot Replicas Bumblebee 2007
Transformers
Steeljaw 1986 Vintage G1 Transformers Lion Action Figure complete
Transformers
Vtg 1984 Bandai Gobots Transformer Stallion MRT- 45 Mustang
Transformers
Transformers Animated Grimlock
Transformers
Transformers Third Party Perfect Effect Combiner PC-08W WHITE PRIME Version
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:55 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.