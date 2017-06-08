|
Another New Transformers: The Last Knight TV Spot ? Junk Truck Cybertronian
This certainly is an interesting day for TV Spots, Trailers and Clips with majority of them comprised of new footage never seen before. It so happens that another new Transformers: The Last Knight TV Spot has surfaced with this one bringing our first look at the robot form of the Junk Truck we spotted during the filming of the movie. He has a voice too.
