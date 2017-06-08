|
Transformers: The Last Knight TV Spot ? Simmons And A Submarine Transformer
Another new*Transformers: The Last Knight TV Spot has come online with lots of new footage. For the first time we are treated with our first look at Simmons (John Turturro) as well as a*new Transformers. The revealed robot is an evil Submarine which resembles a shark (Oh, a Sharkticon maybe?). Check out the new spot below: First look at Simmons in another new #Transformers TV ad. (?): FroggyCroogy StopMotions (Youtube)
A post shared by Transformers The Last Knight (@tf.daily) on Jun 7, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT
