As I missed out on the Takara pre-order (that sold out in less than half a day!), my only option is to source one from Toysrus.ca
Since we all know what happened with MP Starscream and TRU, I'm expecting a dirty fight to secure a figure
As I know scalpers scan these forums looking for release date info, rather than keep a running tally of when the Bee goes up for pre-order, I was thinking that you place a post here and if any of us hears word, we can pass it via PM. Does that sound like it will work? If it does, please participate.
Just don't wanna miss out twice. I'm certainly not going to pay scalpers for it afterwards. Thanks!