Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Hasbro Movie MP Bumblebee pre-order
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:35 AM   #1
CanBot
Masterpiece
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: West Coast Canada
Posts: 1,092
Hasbro Movie MP Bumblebee pre-order
As I missed out on the Takara pre-order (that sold out in less than half a day!), my only option is to source one from Toysrus.ca

Since we all know what happened with MP Starscream and TRU, I'm expecting a dirty fight to secure a figure

As I know scalpers scan these forums looking for release date info, rather than keep a running tally of when the Bee goes up for pre-order, I was thinking that you place a post here and if any of us hears word, we can pass it via PM. Does that sound like it will work? If it does, please participate.

Just don't wanna miss out twice. I'm certainly not going to pay scalpers for it afterwards. Thanks!
__________________
"You're an idiot, Starscream!"
CanBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Titans Return Chaos On Velocitron G2 Laser Optimus Prime
Transformers
Takara Megatron G1 Reissue Japanese Encore 2 Sealed Transformers Hard to Find
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Bumblebee MP-21 Takara Tomy Authentic
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars CW Leader Class Ultra Magnus MISB
Transformers
G1 transformers lot
Transformers
First Run Takara MP-22 Ultra Magnus *Used, Complete* -Not reissue-
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:10 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.