Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Did you order Dirge from Premium Collectibles in AU?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:29 AM   #1
CanBot
Masterpiece
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: West Coast Canada
Posts: 1,092
Did you order Dirge from Premium Collectibles in AU?
If so, let's start a thread about our experience. I posted on the other site about this, and I know some of you have done the same thing as I did. I knew I was taking somewhat of a risk, but after reading the many, many pages of disgruntled and upset consumers who have had a lot of trouble with Premium Collectibles (based in Australia), I'm getting more than a bad feeling about it all.

I'm a patient guy, and I've also read that PC does ship...eventually. But they're worse than AE trying to get any customer complaints (or even concerns) dealt with.

I paid for mine via paypal (through my credit card, which has insurance on all purchases). I know I'm over the paypal amount of time to lodge a complaint, so my only real option is through my credit card...if it doesn't show up. I paid way too much for this MP Dirge to get ripped off, and I don't intend to have that happen...

Which is why I was hoping to get some of you who went the same route I did to chat about your experience thus far...and maybe keep us updated as to when you receive your MP. I'm not sure how long it takes to ship from AU, but I've sent some ebay items to one buyer and it took about five weeks...non-air: ship and land transport. But it did eventually arrive.

This could also be a good support group if we all end up getting ripped off Trust me, I'll need your support in that case!

Any thoughts?
__________________
"You're an idiot, Starscream!"
CanBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Titans Return Chaos On Velocitron G2 Laser Optimus Prime
Transformers
Takara Megatron G1 Reissue Japanese Encore 2 Sealed Transformers Hard to Find
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Bumblebee MP-21 Takara Tomy Authentic
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars CW Leader Class Ultra Magnus MISB
Transformers
G1 transformers lot
Transformers
First Run Takara MP-22 Ultra Magnus *Used, Complete* -Not reissue-
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:10 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.