If so, let's start a thread about our experience. I posted on the other site about this, and I know some of you have done the same thing as I did. I knew I was taking somewhat of a risk, but after reading the many, many pages of disgruntled and upset consumers who have had a lot of trouble with Premium Collectibles (based in Australia), I'm getting more than a bad feeling about it all.
I'm a patient guy, and I've also read that PC does ship...eventually. But they're worse than AE trying to get any customer complaints (or even concerns) dealt with.
I paid for mine via paypal (through my credit card, which has insurance on all purchases). I know I'm over the paypal amount of time to lodge a complaint, so my only real option is through my credit card...if it doesn't show up. I paid way too much for this MP Dirge to get ripped off, and I don't intend to have that happen...
Which is why I was hoping to get some of you who went the same route I did to chat about your experience thus far...and maybe keep us updated as to when you receive your MP. I'm not sure how long it takes to ship from AU, but I've sent some ebay items to one buyer and it took about five weeks...non-air: ship and land transport. But it did eventually arrive.
This could also be a good support group if we all end up getting ripped off
Trust me, I'll need your support in that case!
Any thoughts?