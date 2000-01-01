Today, 12:29 AM #1 CanBot Masterpiece Join Date: Oct 2013 Location: West Coast Canada Posts: 1,092 Did you order Dirge from Premium Collectibles in AU?



I'm a patient guy, and I've also read that PC does ship...eventually. But they're worse than AE trying to get any customer complaints (or even concerns) dealt with.



I paid for mine via paypal (through my credit card, which has insurance on all purchases). I know I'm over the paypal amount of time to lodge a complaint, so my only real option is through my credit card...if it doesn't show up. I paid way too much for this MP Dirge to get ripped off, and I don't intend to have that happen...



Which is why I was hoping to get some of you who went the same route I did to chat about your experience thus far...and maybe keep us updated as to when you receive your MP. I'm not sure how long it takes to ship from AU, but I've sent some ebay items to one buyer and it took about five weeks...non-air: ship and land transport. But it did eventually arrive.



This could also be a good support group if we all end up getting ripped off Trust me, I'll need your support in that case!



Any thoughts? If so, let's start a thread about our experience. I posted on the other site about this, and I know some of you have done the same thing as I did. I knew I was taking somewhat of a risk, but after reading the many, many pages of disgruntled and upset consumers who have had a lot of trouble with Premium Collectibles (based in Australia), I'm getting more than a bad feeling about it all.I'm a patient guy, and I've also read that PC does ship...eventually. But they're worse than AE trying to get any customer complaints (or even concerns) dealt with.I paid for mine via paypal (through my credit card, which has insurance on all purchases). I know I'm over the paypal amount of time to lodge a complaint, so my only real option is through my credit card...if it doesn't show up. I paid way too much for this MP Dirge to get ripped off, and I don't intend to have that happen...Which is why I was hoping to get some of you who went the same route I did to chat about your experience thus far...and maybe keep us updated as to when you receive your MP. I'm not sure how long it takes to ship from AU, but I've sent some ebay items to one buyer and it took about five weeks...non-air: ship and land transport. But it did eventually arrive.This could also be a good support group if we all end up getting ripped offTrust me, I'll need your support in that case!Any thoughts? __________________

"You're an idiot, Starscream!"

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

