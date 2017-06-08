|
Transformers: The Last Knight ? Updated KCA Trailer Featuring Drift, Stafe And Slug
An updated version of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2017 Transformers: The Last Knight Trailer a.k.a. “Fight Like A Girl” Trailer has surfaced online. The updated version carries an additional shot of Isabela Moner’s character. But the most important part of the trailer is the addition of Drift, Slug and [baby?] Strafe into the “dawn scene”. Check out the spot below: Another TV ad. #Transformers (?): @IsaiahHenry992 (Notice Drift) & Slug thanks to @transformers_database
