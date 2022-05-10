Via Hobby Dengeki web
and Takara Tomy Mall
we have a nice set of HQ stock images of the recently revealed*Transformers Masterpiece MP-56 Trailbreaker for your viewing pleasure. We have clear shots at this amazing representation of G1 Trailbreaker for the Masterpiece line. It’s good to notice that this is the very first Masterpiece figure to get an official license from Toyota. The pictures show off the poseability range in robot mode and the great detail in the*Toyota Hilux 4WD alt mode. Packed with several G1 cartoon accessories, blast effects and extra faces, Trailbreaker is already up for » Continue Reading.
