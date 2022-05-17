PREVIEWSworld introduces the Retailer Incentive cover by*E.J. Su for Last Bot Standing issue #3.
The Last Bot Standing has finally come face-to-face with the Visitors. Neither can believe the other still exists. But the Visitors are gracious, in their way. They want to help the last Cybertronian… but he knows what the Visitors are, he knows what they do, he knows what they bring, and he’s not going down without a fight! Sound off with your thoughts about this artwork on the 2005 boards!
The post IDW?s Transformers: Last Bot Standing, Su Issue #3 RI Cover Artwork
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...