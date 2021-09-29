|
Transformers Studio Series SS-48 ?As Seen In Parks? Dark Of The Moon Megatron Found A
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*wreckgar39*for ginving us the heads up of the unexpected sighting of the*Studio Series SS-48 “As Seen In Parks” Dark Of The Moon Megatron at US retail. This figure was originally planned to be a Universal Studios exclusive (with a deco inspired by Megatrons colors from Transformers The Ride 3D attraction
), but it ended available as an online retailer exclusive in the US market while back in 2019. It finally made its way into US shelves, being spotted at a Gamestop store in* Christiansburg, Virginia for $52.99. Be aware that this figure is*streetdated until October 4th, » Continue Reading.
