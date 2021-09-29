Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Studio Series SS-48 ?As Seen In Parks? Dark Of The Moon Megatron Found A


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*wreckgar39*for ginving us the heads up of the unexpected sighting of the*Studio Series SS-48 “As Seen In Parks” Dark Of The Moon Megatron at US retail. This figure was originally planned to be a Universal Studios exclusive (with a deco inspired by Megatrons colors from Transformers The Ride 3D attraction), but it ended available as an online retailer exclusive in the US market while back in 2019. It finally made its way into US shelves, being spotted at a Gamestop store in* Christiansburg, Virginia for $52.99. Be aware that this figure is*streetdated until October 4th, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Studio Series SS-48 “As Seen In Parks” Dark Of The Moon Megatron Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



