IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #36 Malkova Cover A Artwork
solicitations coverage, revealing the*Transformers issue #36 A cover by series lead artist Anna Malkova. The Autobots are outnumbered and surrounded in Termagax’s base with Decepticons on one side and the most deadly Cybertronian environment on the other. Save a spot on your pull list for next month’s “Sea of Rust” part three, then sound off with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! With an incredibly powerful artifact on the line–one that could turn the tide of the war in their favor–can the Autobots withstand the siege? Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist, Cover » Continue Reading.
