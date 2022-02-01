Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:51 AM
Devotron
Machine War
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Coquitlam, B.C.
Posts: 205
Wanted: Toy World TW-F09b & VT-01 Bounty Hunter
Looking for Toyworld TW-F09b Nemesis and VT-01 Bouny Hunter Lockdown

Local to Vancouver and can PayPal if you need to ship

Thanks!
