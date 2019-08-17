|
Transformers Studio Series Wave 7 Deluxe (Hightower, Dropkick and Drift) Found In Can
Good news for fellow Canadian Siege collectors. Friend site Cybertron.ca
*has reported that the*Transformers Studio Series Wave 7 Deluxe (Hightower, Dropkick and Drift) has been found In Canada. Cybertron.ca member Supernova*spotted of*Studio Series*SS- 45*Autobot Drift*(helicopter mode) and SS-47*Decepticon Hightower*were spotted at a Walmart in North Bay, Ontario.* Their wave partner SS-46 Dropkick (car mode) should surface soon. Happy hunting!
The post Transformers Studio Series Wave 7 Deluxe (Hightower, Dropkick and Drift) Found In Canada
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.