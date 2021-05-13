Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Perfect Finish PF SS-01 Bumblebee New Official In-Hand Images



Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter have uploaded new official in-hand images of the new*Transformers Perfect Finish PF SS-01 Bumblebee. This*special redeco of the Studio Series SS-18 Bumblebee (VW Beetle)*featuring new premium paint apps for a better movie-accuracy. We have new shots of robot mode as well as the VW Beetle alt mode. You can still find pre-order for this figure and the rest of the Premium Finish line via our sponsors links below. Click on the discussion button below and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! Sponsors links Entertainment Earth,*TFSource,*
