Today, 03:54 AM
Badgertron
Robot Master
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Vancouver, B.C.
Posts: 760
Mattycollector Lion-O
Hey,

I'm looking for the Mattycollector Lion-O figure that came out last year. If anyone has one available, please PM me Doesn't need to be misb! Thanks.

-BT
Sales Thread:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=25073

Looking For:
Universe 1.0 Vehicons & Magna Stampede
NES/SNES Games
Battle Beasts
LEGO Collections
