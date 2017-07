Transformers: The Last Knight Remote Controlled Ultimate Bumblebee

From Amazon Spain comes another figure from Simba Dickie/Simba Smoby line up of toys for Transformers: The Last Knight. Titled as R/C Ultimate Bumblebee, the figure not only comes with a dedicated Remote Control but can also be operated from a Smart Phone app. With a push of a button, the Vehicle transforms to the Robot Mode and vice versa. Furthermore, the toy comes with an in-built camera for driving capabilities. Transformers: The Last Knight Remote Controlled Ultimate Bumblebee is priced at Euro*154.95. Check out the official images, after the jump.