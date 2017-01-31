|
Transformers: The Last Knight Remote Controlled Ultimate Bumblebee
From Amazon Spain
comes another figure from Simba Dickie/Simba Smoby line up of toys
for Transformers: The Last Knight. Titled as R/C Ultimate Bumblebee, the figure not only comes with a dedicated Remote Control but can also be operated from a Smart Phone app. With a push of a button, the Vehicle transforms to the Robot Mode and vice versa. Furthermore, the toy comes with an in-built camera for driving capabilities. Transformers: The Last Knight Remote Controlled Ultimate Bumblebee is priced at Euro*154.95. Check out the official images, after the jump.  
The post Transformers: The Last Knight Remote Controlled Ultimate Bumblebee
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.