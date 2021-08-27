Good news for Earopean fans. Zavvi website has opened new*Transformers HasLab Victory Saber*official pre-ordes in*Germany, Spain & Ireland. Three more countries now have the chance to support the latest Haslab crowdfunding and getting Victory Saber directly. Zavvi Spain
– Pre-order for 209,99 with free shipping. Zavvi Ireland
– Pre-order for 209,99. They mention an approximate shipping date around Winter 2022. Zavvi Germany
– Pre-order for 209,99. They also mention a shipping date around Winter 2022. These countries follow*France, Australia
,*New Zealand
*and Mexico
*international Haslab Victory Saber Pre-orders. If you live in the US, Canada or the » Continue Reading.
