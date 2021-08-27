Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers HasLab Victory Saber Pre-Orders Available In Germany, Spain & Ireland


Good news for Earopean fans. Zavvi website has opened new*Transformers HasLab Victory Saber*official pre-ordes in*Germany, Spain &#038; Ireland. Three more countries now have the chance to support the latest Haslab crowdfunding and getting Victory Saber directly. Zavvi Spain – Pre-order for 209,99 with free shipping. Zavvi Ireland – Pre-order for 209,99. They mention an approximate shipping date around Winter 2022. Zavvi Germany – Pre-order for 209,99. They also mention a shipping date around Winter 2022. These countries follow*France, Australia,*New Zealand*and Mexico*international Haslab Victory Saber Pre-orders. If you live in the US, Canada or the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers HasLab Victory Saber Pre-Orders Available In Germany, Spain & Ireland appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



