Prime 1 Studio, via their*Facebook account
, they have uploaded an extensive set of official images of their MMTFM-33 Dark Of The Moon Jetwing Optimus Prime*statue. This movie-accurate rendition of Optimus Prime, as stated by Prime 1 Studio team in their Next Level showcase
, was planned to be the most impressive and detailed movie Optimus Prime statue ever. Read on for the product specifications: ?Size approx. 41 inches tall [H:103.8cm W:101.7cm D:67.3cm] ?Transformers: Dark of the Moon themed Base featuring The Driller ?Two (2) Swappable Heads (Normal, Battle Mask) ?LED illumination on eyes, body, jets, and weapons ?Transformers Logo » Continue Reading.
