Today, 04:01 PM #1 Stormrave Machine War Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: New Brunswick Posts: 258 What will you be looking for at TFCon Toronto 2017?



Last year some AWESOME people from this board helped me and Phalanx complete our CW Combaticons. Thanks so much!!! Bruticus thanks you



So this year...



Here is the list for you to post what you're looking for at the show. Some of you might just want to get your "Want list" organized, some of you might be getting hyped, and some of you might even find someone here on the forums who can help you out.



*



For myself...I continue to live on the edge of the country.... I'm still hopeful I'll find Titans Return Krok at local retail when I go out of province next week, but if I can't, I'll be looking for him at the show. Same deal with Misfire and Twin Twist if they're out by then.



I'm also thinking of keeping my eye out for Classics Nightbeat.



I've got a limited budget this year and I've gotten some art commissions, but it wouldn't be TFCon if I didn't take at least one toy home with me. As someone in a nearby trailer park says, "what comes around is all around," so...Last year some AWESOME people from this board helped me and Phalanx complete our CW Combaticons. Thanks so much!!! Bruticus thanks youSo this year...Here is the list for you to post what you're looking for at the show. Some of you might just want to get your "Want list" organized, some of you might be getting hyped, and some of you might even find someone here on the forums who can help you out.For myself...I continue to live on the edge of the country.... I'm still hopeful I'll find Titans Return Krok at local retail when I go out of province next week, but if I can't, I'll be looking for him at the show. Same deal with Misfire and Twin Twist if they're out by then.I'm also thinking of keeping my eye out for Classics Nightbeat.I've got a limited budget this year and I've gotten some art commissions, but it wouldn't be TFCon if I didn't take at least one toy home with me.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

