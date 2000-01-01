Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
What will you be looking for at TFCon Toronto 2017?
As someone in a nearby trailer park says, "what comes around is all around," so...

Last year some AWESOME people from this board helped me and Phalanx complete our CW Combaticons. Thanks so much!!! Bruticus thanks you

So this year...

Here is the list for you to post what you're looking for at the show. Some of you might just want to get your "Want list" organized, some of you might be getting hyped, and some of you might even find someone here on the forums who can help you out.

*

For myself...I continue to live on the edge of the country.... I'm still hopeful I'll find Titans Return Krok at local retail when I go out of province next week, but if I can't, I'll be looking for him at the show. Same deal with Misfire and Twin Twist if they're out by then.

I'm also thinking of keeping my eye out for Classics Nightbeat.

I've got a limited budget this year and I've gotten some art commissions, but it wouldn't be TFCon if I didn't take at least one toy home with me.
