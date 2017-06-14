|
Jada Die-Cast Walmart Exclusive Transformers: The Last Knight Hot Rod Revealed
Jada Toys have revealed
their*Walmart Exclusive Transformers: The Last Knight Hot Rod. “Dont miss the release of Transformers: The Last Knight on June 21st and dont miss Jadas all new 1:64, 1:32, and 1:24scale die-cast replicas of your favorite characters from the film! Pictured here are our 1:24 die-cast vehicles that have opening hoods, doors, and trunk along with embossed character art on the chassis. Special collectors editions come with a 100% die-cast dual-sided collectible coin with stand! Look for images of our 1:64 and 1:32 scales coming soon. Hot Rod is a Wal-Mart exclusive.” Check out the images, » Continue Reading.
