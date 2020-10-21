Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFcon Online 2020 exclusive Fans-Hobby MB-12B Wheel Blade


TFcon sponsor*The Chosen Prime*is proud to present the next exclusive toy for TFcon Online 2020  Fans-Hobby MB-12B Wheel Blade. This figure is a remold of the Fans-Hobby MB-12 Athena and will be available as a limited release exclusively through The Chosen Primes website this weekend for TFcon’s first-ever virtual convention which is free for everyone to enjoy.

The post TFcon Online 2020 exclusive Fans-Hobby MB-12B Wheel Blade appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



